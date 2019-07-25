Police: Woman stabbed, boyfriend arrested in Kennedy Heights

Anthony Hines (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 25, 2019 at 4:13 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 4:26 AM

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is under arrest in the stabbing of his girlfriend in Kennedy Heights Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a woman stabbed in the chest the 6600 block of Montgomery Road at 10:25 p.m.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is expected to recover, police said.

A man they describe as her boyfriend was detained and then arrested on a charge of felonious assault.

Anthony Hines, 52, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.

He is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to court records, Hines stabbed the victim with a knife in her chest during an argument at their apartment.

