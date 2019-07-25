‘Rapid Response Network’ announced to protect Cincinnati immigrants, refugees from federal raids

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld announced legislation Thursday to protect Cincinnati immigrants and refugees from federal raids.
Called “Rapid Response Network," the move comes three days after Trump administration announced that it will vastly extend the authority of immigration officers to deport migrants without allowing them to appear before judges, its second major policy shift on immigration in eight days.
The American Civil Liberties Union and American Immigration Council have said they would sue to block the policy.
The Immigrant & Refugee Law Center, Cincinnati Compass, Jewish Community Relations Council, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Cincinnati Police Department all attended the news conference on the steps of Cincinnati City Hall.
The “Rapid Response Network” would link together resources for families in need in the event a family member is taken into custody.
The legislation also comes after “Operation Border Resolve” was launched by the Trump Administration earlier this month. It was toured as a major show of force against the influx of Central American families crossing the border, but it only resulted in 35 arrests, federal immigration officials announced Tuesday.
Of those arrested, 18 were members of families, and 17 were collateral apprehensions of people in the country illegally who were encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. None of those arrests resulted in family separations, agency officials have said.
ICE also conducted a separate nationwide enforcement operation targeting undocumented immigrants who had criminal convictions or charges. That operation netted 899 arrests from May 13 to July 11, according to agency officials.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.