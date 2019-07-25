Reading man dies following house fire

Reading man dies following house fire
A man died after suffering cardiac arrest at a house fire on Harmes Avenue in Reading early Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 25, 2019 at 8:48 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 9:26 AM

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A man taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest from a fire at his Reading house Wednesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

David Brooks, 59, was pronounced dead later Wednesday in the burn unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

PREVIOUS | Resident, firefighter taken to hospital following Reading blaze

Reading fire crews said they found Brooks in cardiac arrest on the front lawn when they responded to the blaze on Harmes Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

They performed CPR on him while other firefighters quickly knocked down flames.

Shortly after, a Reading firefighter also was taken to the hospital. The firefighter was later released.

Damage to the home was set at $10,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.