Reading man dies following house fire

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A man taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest from a fire at his Reading house Wednesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
David Brooks, 59, was pronounced dead later Wednesday in the burn unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Reading fire crews said they found Brooks in cardiac arrest on the front lawn when they responded to the blaze on Harmes Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
They performed CPR on him while other firefighters quickly knocked down flames.
Shortly after, a Reading firefighter also was taken to the hospital. The firefighter was later released.
Damage to the home was set at $10,000.
The cause remains under investigation.
