Starting pitcher Alex Wood will make debut with Reds this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The long wait is finally over for Alex Wood after the Reds announced the left-handed starting pitcher will make his debut in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Wood has been on the injured list all season with a lower back injury after the Reds acquired him via trade with the Dodgers in the offseason.
Wood posted a 3.68 ERA in 2018 with the Dodgers in 27 starts. He was an all-star in 2017 with a 2.72 ERA and a 16-3 record.
The Reds host the Rockies on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
