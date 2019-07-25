Starting pitcher Alex Wood will make debut with Reds this weekend

The Reds host the Rockies on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. (Source: Reds.com)
By Jeremy Rauch | July 25, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 4:14 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The long wait is finally over for Alex Wood after the Reds announced the left-handed starting pitcher will make his debut in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Wood has been on the injured list all season with a lower back injury after the Reds acquired him via trade with the Dodgers in the offseason.

Wood posted a 3.68 ERA in 2018 with the Dodgers in 27 starts. He was an all-star in 2017 with a 2.72 ERA and a 16-3 record.

