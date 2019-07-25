Sunny skies, tad warmer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - If you have liked the last few days, I’ve got more great weather on the way.
We continue to stay dry now through the weekend with our next chance of thunderstorms not until Monday afternoon.
While it will be a tad warmer Thursday, we are still very comfortable with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 84 degrees.
Look for a warmer air and slightly more humid on Friday, but we will remain comfortable with a high of 87 amid plenty of sunshine.
Hot weather will return this weekend.
Expect temperatures to increase to near 90 degrees Saturday and hit the low 90s Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.