SWAT, kidnapping suspect under arrest after manhunt

WEST END, Ohio (FOX19) -The search is over for a SWAT suspect accused of holding a woman hostage at Stanley Rowe Towers in the West End earlier this month.
Curtis Scott, 44, is under arrest on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault, court records show.
He was booked into the Hamilton County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Scott is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities searched for more than two weeks for him after they say he assaulted a woman July 11, held her against her will and fired a gunshot at her inside an apartment at the complex off Poplar Street.
The victim hid in a bathroom as Scott tried to kick the door down and kill her, court records state.
She managed to escape. A SWAT team surrounded the building at one point and tried to coax him out, FOX19 NOW crews observed at the scene, but he managed to escape.
