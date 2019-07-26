A delightful way to start the weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The cool Canadian air mass is warming a bit and a the humidity is creeping upward. The high pressure system continues to dominate the region, and will remain across the region through the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday look warmer than today and a bit more humid with high temperatures in the upper-80s to near 90°.
By Monday, the pleasant air will be off to the east, and southerly winds in the region will bring sticky air and showers and thunderstorms by Monday night. Monday will be almost sultry humid with highs in the low-90s.
Rain and thunder will be in the area for Tuesday, with chances lingering through Wednesday but by Thursday dry and less humid weather will return.
