Federal lawsuit filed over New Richmond’s traffic cameras

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (AP/FOX19) - Motorists cited for speeding have filed a federal lawsuit against a southern Ohio village for using traffic cameras.
The lawsuit in U.S. district court in Cincinnati alleges that New Richmond officials installed two fixed cameras on U.S. 52 without receiving required permission from the state Department of Transportation.
Four motorists who received notices of $85 speeding citations are seeking punitive damages, and their attorneys are asking that the case be certified as a class action. The village’s California-based vendor also is named.
The village installed the cameras this spring, issued warnings in May, and citations in June. The village says it has halted camera use pending developments in a lawsuit by the City of Toledo against state-imposed camera restrictions.
According to Village Administrator, Greg Roberts, the village voted to install the cameras after seeing several serious crashes on U.S. 52.
If the cameras detect a driver speeding it will capture an image of the license plate number. The information will be forwarded to the police department where an officer will verify the violation before a ticket is issued.
Traffic camera enforcement has been litigated in municipalities across Ohio.
