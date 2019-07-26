Football is back: Here’s the full Bengals training camp schedule

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bengals Training Camp kicks off Saturday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.
Gates at Welcome Stadium open at 1:30 p.m. and admission is free at the 11,000-seat facility. Players and coaches will start taking the field shortly after 2 p.m. with practice scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. At the conclusion of practice (estimated 3:30 p.m.), players will be available for an autograph session.
Welcome Stadium is located next to the University of Dayton Arena just over one mile from UD's campus. Parking will be available for $5. Stadium concession stands will be open during practice and Bengals merchandise and tickets will be available for purchase.
NFL Network will air live coverage of the practice from Dayton to pay homage to the historic city in NFL history and the League’s centennial season. Dayton is one of the NFL’s 13 Original Towns, and the Dayton Triangles are one of the NFL’s 14 Original Teams.
Dayton was home to the first-ever NFL game, held in Triangle Park on October 3, 1920, where the Dayton Triangles beat the Columbus Panhandles 14-0.
Training Camp Schedule
The duration of each practice is estimated at two hours, but subject to adjustment by the coaching staff. The practice at Welcome Stadium will be approximately one hour. All practices will take place on the practice fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium, unless otherwise noted. All times listed are Eastern.
Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check Bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.
Due to a change in the team’s schedule, there will be no open practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7. NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.
SATURDAY, JULY 27 (PRACTICE AT WELCOME STADIUM IN DAYTON)
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 28
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 29
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3 (FAMILY DEY AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM)
- Gates open at 2 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 12
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
In honor of the NFL’s 100th Season, the NFL Foundation will fund the installment of a new artificial turf field in Dayton’s Kettering Park.
A “Way to Play Camp” will be hosted by the NFL and the Bengals at Kettering Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Middle school and high school athletes (ages 11-14) will participate in a clinic instructed by an NFL Legend and local USA Football coaches, followed by a trip to Welcome Stadium to watch the Bengals practice.
