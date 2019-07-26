Here’s location of OVI checkpoint Friday night

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities will be on the lookout for impaired drivers in Butler County Friday night.
An OVI checkpoint will be held on northbound State Route 4 (4400 Dixie Highway) just north of Symmes Road, according to the Butler County OVI Task Force.
The operation will begin at 11 p.m. and end no later than 3 a.m. Saturday.
Patrols also will be stepped up in the air in an effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in fatalities and injuries, the task force said in a news release.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.