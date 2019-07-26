Hollywood coming to Middletown for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ filming

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that Andy Lipschutz of the movie production company says some 125 people will be involved in shooting that begins Aug. 5 in Middletown. Middletown native J.D. Vance wrote the 2016 best-selling, colorful memoir about growing up in a struggling family. He was interviewed often that year for insights about white working-class people who supported Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.