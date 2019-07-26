Hot spots still smoldering at Hamilton warehouse 24 hours after massive fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A few hot spots are still smoldering and there is plenty of smoke at a Hamilton warehouse some 24 hours after a massive fire destroyed it and prompted evacuations of nearby homes, Hamilton police said.
The fire on Laurel and Zimmerman avenues is considered suspicious and remains under investigation, said Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
The building, which spans two city blocks, is a total loss and an emergency demolition is underway, said Fire Chief Mark Mercer Friday morning.
The demolition crew will remain on scene with Hamilton firefighters throughout the day.
At the height of the fire before dawn Thursday, flames and smoke shot so high in the sky they could be seen for miles and smoke was picked up on the weather radar.
Several neighboring homes suffered heat damage from the intense fire, but none had actual fire damage, according to Mercer.
No injuries were reported.
As the building is now demolished, fire crews will stand by watching Friday and put water on the hot spots as they can safely reach them, the chief said.
“We’ll try to keep the smoke down as a nuisance to the neighbors. We are not able to get into those areas safely to put those fires out. As they work today we’ll be there to help support what they need as far as getting fires out while they are removing materials and demolishing the building.”
The emergency demolition will not hamper future arson investigations, he said. Even though the huge fire and damage to the building from that prevented firefighters from getting into the structure to even determine where it began, Mercer said the city utility department was able to fly a drone through it Thursday and the fire department obtained other drone footage as well.
The chief called the fire one of the largest he can remember in his 30 years in Hamilton.
Mercer said he can’t recall previous fires in the building but said it has had collapse damage from lack of maintenance.
“It’s been a nuisance property for the city. The owner has not been responsive to requests to update it or demolish the building right to when they sold it two days before it burned,” the chief said.
According to county auditor’s records, the warehouse was sold Tuesday for $200,000 to Capstone Financial in Irving, Texas, to Coast Boulevard Associates in Glendale, Arizona.
A damage estimate is not yet available, but Mercer said the amount it just sold for "would probably be the maximum value we would put on it.”
