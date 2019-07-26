LMPD officer injured in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in West Louisville.
The shooting was reported at 1:25 a.m. near 36th Street and West Broadway, according to LMPD.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said a Second Division officer was on routine patrol when he conducted a pedestrian stop of two men. Chief Conrad said the suspects fled on foot and when the officer chased after them he sustained a graze wound from a gunshot.
The officer was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, via police escort. He is being treated for his injuries and Conrad said he believes he will be OK.
Once the officer’s family has been notified, LMPD will release more information about the officer.
LMPD offers are continuing to search for the two suspects involved in the shooting. LMPD’s SWAT unit and helicopter have been used in the search.
LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to notify LMPD by calling (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.