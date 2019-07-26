Man dies following fire at Butler County manufacturing plant

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 21-year-old man died as a result of a fire at a Butler County manufacturing plant.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Monday at Midwest Ammunition Company.
The St. Clair Township Fire Department responded to the fire which had been contained with the help of an installed fire protection system and on-site fire extinguishers used by employees, according to authorities.
Five employees were injured. Three were treated and released, and two were transported to a trauma center for continued care.
Logan Keebler of Hamilton died Thursday at UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s office.
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking into the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.