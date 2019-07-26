Man shot in back in Clifton Heights

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting in Clifton Heights late Thursday.
Officers found a man shot in the back in the 2200 block of Victor Street near Warner Street about 10:30 p.m.
They said he has non life-threatening injuries at this point and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Meanwhile, two suspects were last seen running away east on Warner Street. Both are described as in their early 20s and about six feet tall with thin builds.
One wore a tan hoodie and blue jeans. The other had on a yellow, reflective vest.
Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
