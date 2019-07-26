More Sunshine and Warmer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -High pressure continues to dominate our weather, and will remain across the region through the weekend.
Expect afternoon high temps closer to normal for your Friday, but humidity levels will still be quite pleasant. We should top out near 86 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday look even warmer and a bit more humid in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.
By Monday, our protective dome of high pressure will be departing off to the east, opening the door for a cold front to bring showers and thunderstorms by Monday night. Monday will be rather humid with highs in the low-90s.
Rain and thunder will be in the area for Tuesday, with chances lingering through Wednesday and Thursday
