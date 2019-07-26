New Cincinnati police recruits ready to hit the streets to help keep the peace

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The 109th Cincinnati Police Department recruit class graduated 50 new officers Friday.
42 of the recruits will join CPD and six are headed to the University of Cincinnati to begin their careers.
“We train these men and women. We give them all the tools and we understand it’s dangerous out there, but they have been trained and given the best tools possible to make them safe out on the street,” said Lt. Bruce Hoffbauer of the Police Training Academy.
The recruits will hit the streets at a time when there have been 20 murders in Cincinnati and Hamilton County over the past 45 days and even more shootings.
The elevated rate even prompted Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to ask Gov. Mike DeWine to send the National Guard to Price Hill. DeWine has not announced his decision
“I don’t think that’s a good idea. I have all the confidence in Chief Isaacs and his command staff. He has a plan. I’m very supportive of that plan and we’re heading in the right direction,” said Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman.
Smitherman says keeping the Cincinnati police force above 1,000 officers is part of that plan.
“We must continue to be the protectors and guardians of our communities that we are called to serve,” said Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
The new officers say they are up to the task.
“I can confidently say that my classmates are never going to quit on themselves, on each other, on other officers on this department. They’re never going to stop giving this city the service that it deserves,” said Aaron Basford, new Cincinnati police officer.
The new officers start their duty on Sunday. The next class will begin their training in December.
