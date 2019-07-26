Nick Senzel frustrated over reactions to his “illness”

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Reds center fielder Nick Senzel isn’t back in the Reds lineup after exiting Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee, but he is feeling better and learning more about what caused him to leave the game with what the Reds called an “illness.”
“I’ve been taking some allergy medication," Senzel told FOX19 NOW and other local media. "I grew up with some bad allergies. I’m just taking some medication.”
Senzel spent time on the disabled list in the minor leagues in 2017 and 2018 with vertigo. He exited a game this season as a result of a migraine headache and told reporters he felt “dizzy” on Wednesday.
“Was what happened the other day Vertigo? No. I think in the past having it, there’s a big mental hurdle you have to get over," said Senzel. "It’s hard to describe. You just don’t feel like yourself. We’ve done every test and I’ve done everything rehab-wise to make sure it’s fine. Now, it’s getting the allergy medication and it’s made me feel a lot better.”
Senzel was wearing prescription glasses by GUNNAR to help reduce strain on his eyes.
“I’m just trying them out - nothing to really look into. It’s just something that may help," he said.
In 66 games this season, Senzel owns a .277 batting average, has 8 home runs and 29 RBI. He was most emotional when asked about the frustration of dealing with issues like this that keep him from playing.
“It is very frustrating. I see a lot of people talk very negative about me in this regard. I don’t think it’s fair to me or my teammates. I come out here and I play as hard as anyone on the field. I want to win. I never don’t not want to play. I feel that some of the way they’ve talked about me negatively hurts my feelings a little bit. I don’t think people realize how tough it is. Those people don’t matter," he said.
Senzel is expected to be available off the bench for the Reds when they host the Rockies on Friday night at 6:40 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.