Police ID Pleasant Ridge serial flasher, say to call 911 if you see him

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have identified a man that has been flashing individuals in the Pleasant Ridge area.
Police say Jesse King, 21, has been involved in several cases of indecent exposure. Recordings, along with one brave soul who saw too much, are what led to police to King.
“We had a victim step forward and identify herself and we made a lineup of the possible suspects that we had, him being in the lineup, and she was able to identify the suspect,” said Det. Jacquelyn Metz.
Metz says to call 911 or the non-emergency police number if you see King.
“Give a really good description of what the individual is wearing and what location he’s at,” she said.
And if he’s not wearing anything, that’s a description they could use as well.
“We don’t have cameras up on every single corner. There’s not a police officer on every single corner. The citizens of any city, town, township, whatever -- they’re also our eyes and ears and them stepping forward and helping us out is so important,” said Metz.
King’s last known address was in the 5500 block of Montgomery Avenue and the warrant for his arrest was issued early Thursday.
