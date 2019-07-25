Police looking for Lexington woman who hasn’t been seen since 1977

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - After a few days of wet weather postponed it, the search for Melanie Flynn resumed Wednesday.
Flynn, who was from a prominent Lexington family, went missing in 1977 at the height of the so-called “bluegrass conspiracy," according to WLEX in Lexington.
Lexington and Kentucky State Police have been digging around the area of Murphy’s Landing in Mercer County searching for any sign of Flynn.
Police said they received what they called very credible information that Flynn may have been buried in a septic tank somewhere on the old campground there.
