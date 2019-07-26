Police respond to fatal crash on I-75 northbound

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Crews responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 75 northbound Thursday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m., police say, when 70-year-old Carl Swanigan drove a pickup truck into the back of a semi truck stopped in traffic.
Swanigan was transported to an area hospital by first responders but ultimately succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Authorities do not believe excessive speed or impairment were factors in the incident.
Witnesses are asked to call 513-352-2514.
