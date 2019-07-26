CPD: 26-year-old hospitalized after shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a 26-year-old man was hospitalized after a Thursday night shooting.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Victor Street. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition, police say.
Authorities say there are two suspects in the shooting, last seen heading eastbound on Warner Street.
Police describe the men as African American, both standing about 6 ft. tall with thin builds. They say one of the men was wearing a tan hoodie and blue jeans, and the other was wearing a yellow reflective traffic vest.
