Report: FC Cincinnati expected to introduce new coach next week

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati plans to introduce its new head coach next week, according to a report from our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Enquirer reports that Ron Jans has about a decade of first-division managerial experience and is considered a teacher, in addition to someone well-versed in the art of the Dutch “4-3-3” style of play.
The team began its first-ever season in Major League Soccer with Alan Koch at the helm, though he was fired earlier this year after a losing skid.
Koch began as an assistant coach with the then-USL team in December 2016 before being promoted to head coach in February 2017. He stayed on as head coach for the team’s first MLS season in 2019.
Yoann Damet had been promoted to interim head coach after Koch’s departure. Damet joined FCC in March 2017, the team says. He came from the Montreal Impact organization and had served as the team’s top assistant coach since his arrival.
