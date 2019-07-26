Tracie Hunter protests continue Thursday outside Justice Center

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - There was plenty of action outside of the Justice Center on Thursday, but court wasn’t in session.
Protesters, marching in support of former judge Tracie Hunter, say they plan to be out on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well.
Hunter’s supporters have been out marching in front of the homes of judges this week, taking to a space outside the jail Thursday night. Several dozen people took part.
Hunter sat inside the jail’s medical wing Thursday as the crowd chanted, carried signs, and demanded her release.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, which is a felony. Her sentence was executed Monday.
She is expected to serve six months in jail.
Protesters say the sentence is unjust and they plan to let the thousands coming to Cincinnati this weekend for the Jazz Fest to hear their message.
“The other day we took a punch in the gut. But we have come back swinging. What happened to Tracie was unjust and wrong. And she needs to be released from this jail and continue to hear our struggle so this is an important weekend for this city,” said Pastor Damon Lynch.
Lynch said these protests are not going to stop until she is out of jail. He said this is now bigger than former Judge Hunter and he doesn’t know when it will end.
