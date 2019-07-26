Two meteor showers next week? Up to 25 meteors per hour?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Next week you can see two meteor showers at the same time.
Next Monday and Tuesday evening you can see up to 25 meteors per hour in the night sky as two different meteor showers will peak.
It is the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids.
This will occur just before the new moon so you don't have to worry about the moonlight making it hard to see the meteor shower.
The meteors come from the area between the constellations Capricornus and Aquarius.
You don’t need to look in a specific direction, just look up!
Looking at our weather forecast for next week, Monday night appears to be the better of the two nights for viewing the meteor showers.
