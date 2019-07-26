Westbound pedestrian walkway of Roebling Bridge closed Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Continued work to install netting on the John A. Roebling Bridge will require closure of the westbound pedestrian walkway Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Netting is currently being installed on the bridge as part of a temporary measure to safely reopen the structure after several stand stone pieces broke away from the towers.
With the closure of the westbound walkway, no part of the structure will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bridge and eastbound walkway have been closed since April 17 as a safety precaution after sandstone fell on the roadway and the eastbound walkway.
Performing emergency work on the 152-year-old historic bridge has resulted in a more extensive process than traditional bridge work due to preservation requirements. The innovative netting measure being utilized uses a belting and rigging system to hold the nets in place, meaning nothing will be bolted into the bridge. Once the netting installation is complete, the structure will reopen to the public.
A restoration project addressing routine maintenance -- including permanent repairs to the sandstone towers and pedestrian walkways -- is currently in the design phase, with construction estimated to start in the spring of 2020. Motorists can continue to use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the Fourth Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27) as a detour until the work is complete.
Residents are encouraged to like the District 6 Facebook page or follow District 6 on Twitter (@KYTCDistrict6) for updates.
