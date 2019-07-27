Body camera footage released of officer shooting dog

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -The body camera footage of an officer who shot a 2-year-old pitbull in March was released Friday.
In late March officers responded to residential alarm in West Price Hill.
While there, 2-year-old Jackson was accidentally let out.
The officer, who owns a K9 dog and owns pitbulls, opened fire at the dog running toward him.
Previous story: Dog shot by officer in serious condition, owner wants answers
“This dog is in a full charge. The officer doesn’t have time to see what the dog’s going to do,” said Sgt. Dan Hils. “Now, this is a pitbull, not to have pitbull bias, but we know most of the dog bites we get around town now involve pitbulls.”
The officer says he did not want to shoot the dog.
“It just seems things happened so fast. Just looking at the video I can’t blame the officer he did what he had to do,” said dog owner, James Ludwig.
Police did clear the officer of any wrongdoing.
“He had to do what he had to do. I would have expected him to do that. He did sound like he was being aggressive not the happy dog that we have,” said Ludwig.
After $13,000 in surgeries, the dog is doing well.
"I don’t fault the owners for having questions but the questions are answered. This is without doubt, without any question, and authorized use of the firearm, " said Sgt. Hils.
Ludwig says he has no ill toward the officer that shot the dog.
