Sunshine will continue, but more humidity on the way

By Jeff Creighton | July 27, 2019 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 6:06 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather, but a cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms as we start the week.

With clear skies overnight into Sunday, expect morning low temps to fall into the mid-60s by morning.

We saw 88 degrees this afternoon, so upper-80s to 90 degrees looks possible on Sunday.

Monday morning will start off in the upper-60s, and by afternoon clouds will have begun to increase in advance of a cold front. Afternoon high temps will manage upper-80s.

We run the risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm Monday, but better chances arrive overnight into the day Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a cooler day in the low- to mid-80s with rain and thunder in the area.

Aside from a lingering shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.

High pressure will once again move in with dry conditions from Thursday through Saturday and highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

