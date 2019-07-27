Humidity On The Increase Next 2 Days

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - You will notice the humidity on the rise today, but with the exception of little more uncomfortable air, expect a hot summer day. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a high of 89 degrees. Then warmer on Sunday with a high of 91 you will feel the humidity on the increase with plenty of sun.
More of a sun and cloud mix Monday as our chance for storms will pop in late Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
Then rain and thunder chances pick up on the overnight Monday into Tuesday, as some less humid and dry air works in for the middle of the week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.