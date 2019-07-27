Plenty Of Sunshine This Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Our rain free and sunny weekend will continue right through Monday afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine on your Saturday a bit warmer and a tad more humidity as temperatures will reach 89.
Then warmer on Sunday with a high of 91 you will feel the humidity on the increase with plenty of sun.
More of a sun and cloud mix Monday as our chance for storms will pop in late Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
Then rain and thunder chances both Tuesday and Wednesday as some cooler and less humid air works there.
