Police search for armed suspect involved in felonious assault

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man involved in a felonious assault in North College Hill Friday.
The assault happened in the 21000 W, Northbend Road.
Police say he is described as a 35-year-old man, 5 feet and 9 inches tall with a star tattoo on the left side of his face.
He was last seen running north on Simpson Avenue.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.