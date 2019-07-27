Police search for suspect involved in Bond Hill home shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a house in Bond Hill.
Shots were fired at a home in the 1900 block of Dalewood Place. Police say it happened between at 12 a.m. July 19 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
The victim says one round damaged a wall and several other parts of the interior of their house.
No one was injured during the time of the shooting, said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an anonymous tip. To submit a tip via text message, text CPD and the tip to 847411.
