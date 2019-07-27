Two teens injured in St. Clair Township crash

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two teenagers were transported to the hospital after a St. Clair Township crash Friday evening.
According to Butler County dispatch, the accident happened on Wayne Madison Road around 5:20 p.m.
Dispatchers said a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were hurt in the crash, which involved an ejection and entrapment.
There is no word on their conditions or whether anyone else was injured.
The road has reopened to traffic.
Further information was not immediately available.
