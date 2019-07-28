Fire in Fairmount causes Queen City Avenue to shut down

FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) -A home in Fairmount was caught on fire late Saturday night causing Queen City Avenue to shut down, said District two Captain Greg Martin.
The fire happened in the 1700 block of Queen City Avenue at 9 p.m.
It was reported that dark smoke was coming from the house. When fire crews arrived, they saw a fire coming from the third floor bedroom that had extended into the attic of the building, said Captain Martin.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured.
It was reported that the fire caused $20,000 in estimated damages.
