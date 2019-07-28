Hillsboro Police Department issues endangered missing adult alert

HILLSBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - Hillsboro police say they are searching for a man showing early signs of dementia last seen in Highland County.
The Hillsboro Police Department issued the endangered missing adult alert for 82-year-old William Davis Sunday afternoon. They say he was last seen in Hillsboro after he drove away from work at 11 a.m. and never returned home.
Family members told police Davis sustained a head injury earlier in the day. According to his relatives, he has also been showing early signs of dementia.
Davis is described as 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was wearing a Kroger shirt and glasses when he went missing.
Police say he drives a 2009 white Chevrolet Impala with a plate number of HHF4404.
Anyone with information about Davis or his whereabouts is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or to dial 911.
