Humidity On The Rise Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - We will finish off the weekend the same way we started it, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. While it will be a bit more humid today, it will still be tolerable as temperatures reach 90 degrees for a daytime high.
The overall trend over the next 7 days will keep us mainly dry, with one exception being late Monday into Tuesday. After highs in the upper 80s on Monday, thunderstorm chances will increase after 3pm.
Tuesday look for rain and thunder especially the first part of the day as a front will move in, leaving dry weather and mid 80s for the second half of the upcoming work week.
