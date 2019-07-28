Latest Tracie Hunter protests move to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A group showed up to Fountain Square Saturday to protest the sentencing of a former Hamilton County judge.
Protesters for the recent sentencing of Tracie Hunter, formerly a juvenile court judge in Hamilton County, rallied at Fountain Square Saturday evening in hopes of attracting attention from the Cincinnati Music Festival.
“We are not demanding special treatment. We are demanding fair and equal treatment,” said Bishop Bobby Hilton, a supporter of Hunter. “Fair and equal treatment we will get. And Judge Hunter is got to come out of that jail system.”
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of using her position as a judge to obtain documents from her brother’s personal file after she had hired him to work for the court. The case went through five years of appeals.
She was sentenced Monday to six months in jail minus one day.
Vanessa Enoch, who organized the event, said they are persistent to see Hunter’s exoneration.
“These individuals are frustrated. They are angry. They are people from the community. Our message is clear. Judge Tracie Hunter needs to be exonerated,” she said. “The individuals that committed the crimes she is accused of should be held accountable for their crimes.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.