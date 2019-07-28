Miami Twp. road closes after driver hits pole and injures 2

Miami Twp. road closes after driver hits pole and injures 2
Miami Township firefighters were called to a crash on the corner of Wards Corner and Walnut Ridge early Sunday morning. (Credit: Miami Township EMS) (Source: Daoud, Natalya)
By Natalya Daoud | July 28, 2019 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 12:54 PM

MIAMI Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -An intersection in Miami Township was closed early Sunday morning because a driver hit a pole causing an entrapment and leaving at least one other person injured, said the Miami Township Fire Department.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in Wards Corner at Walnut Ridge.

Two people were taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Miami Township Fire Department.

Miami Township police say the road is only open to one lane.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.