Miami Twp. road closes after driver hits pole and injures 2

MIAMI Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -An intersection in Miami Township was closed early Sunday morning because a driver hit a pole causing an entrapment and leaving at least one other person injured, said the Miami Township Fire Department.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in Wards Corner at Walnut Ridge.
Two people were taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Miami Township Fire Department.
Miami Township police say the road is only open to one lane.
