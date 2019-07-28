Rain and thunder on the way

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - On the heels of retreating high pressure, humidity will build into Monday afternoon in advance of a cold front that will bring rain, thunder and a slightly cooler air mass.
Once again, overnight into Monday we will see clear skies. That will allow temps to fall back into the mid and upper-60s.
We will start Monday on a dry and quiet note. In fact, much of the day for many of us will simply be hot and humid, with high temps back into the upper-80s.
While there is an afternoon and evening chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, the more widespread activity will arrive overnight into Tuesday morning and linger into the afternoon.
Tuesday will start near 70 degrees, but manage only low-80s for afternoon high temps.
High pressure returns to the forecast from Wednesday into the upcoming weekend, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temps in the mid- to upper-80s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.