Remains of Cincinnati-area WWII soldier laid to rest in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Family, friends and the community came together Saturday for the funeral of a World War II veteran whose remains went unidentified until recently.
Private First Class William Brandenburg was enlisted in the military during World War II when he was 16 years old. He died during the Battle of Tarawa one year later in 1943.
Eight years ago, a DNA test linked the fallen soldier’s remains to his family in Butler County, however, his living family members never actually knew him.
But that didn’t stop the community from showing up at his funeral.
“Unfortunately, no one here actually knew Billy, but they knew what he had done and what he gave up, so they’re coming out to pay their respects and honor him like we think a true hero should be honored and brought home," said David Mangus, a retired chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy.
Many saluted the veteran 76 years after his death.
“I’m here to say thank you on behalf of the elders of my island, which is where he fought and died and liberated our people from the Japanese," attendee Michael Roman said.
Brandenburg was laid to rest next to his parents at Hickory Flats Cemetary.
