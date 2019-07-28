Sharonville police locate ‘critically missing’ 22-year-old man

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Erin Couch | July 28, 2019 at 7:43 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 8:23 PM

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Sharonville police located a critically missing 22-year-old man.

Police responded to Lemarie Drive around 6:24 p.m. for a report of a missing man, Conner Abern.

Dispatch confirmed around 8 p.m. that he was found.

Authorities say he drives a red Chevrolet Cruze bearing Ohio plates with a number of HGA2323.

Police found that his phone signal was last detected in Union Township around 6:54 p.m.

Abern is described as 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

