Sharonville police locate ‘critically missing’ 22-year-old man

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Sharonville police located a critically missing 22-year-old man.
Police responded to Lemarie Drive around 6:24 p.m. for a report of a missing man, Conner Abern.
Dispatch confirmed around 8 p.m. that he was found.
Authorities say he drives a red Chevrolet Cruze bearing Ohio plates with a number of HGA2323.
Police found that his phone signal was last detected in Union Township around 6:54 p.m.
Abern is described as 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.
