After long search, Ky. woman does ‘good thing’ and returns scrapbook to 97-year-old Navy pilot in Ohio

“Over a month ago at a flea market I stumbled across an old leather scrapbook and when I opened it I knew it was special,” wrote Alexis Mayle. “There were letters glued to the pages dated back to 1943-1944 from various Navy bases written by a pilot named George Keiter from Ohio along with a newspaper clipping providing a photo. These letters talked about many first for him such as flying a big plane, dropping practice bombs into the ocean, being in new states, and meeting new people. It was that day I decided to do my best to find the family these memories belonged to.”