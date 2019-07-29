2 arrested in aggravated robbery at Wingstop in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two people are under arrest in connection with an aggravated robbery at Wingstop in Springfield Township overnight, police said.
Officers responded to the Galbraith Road eatery about midnight Sunday, police said in a news release early Monday.
They saw two suspects leaving the scene and stopped them, but the suspects fled on foot, according to police. They were apprehended a short time later.
The suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested for the offense and charged with aggravated robbery and other miscellaneous offenses related to the robbery, police said.
