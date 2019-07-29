Chase ends in crash, driver Tased in Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - A chase involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper ended in a crash with the driver Tased and arrested, patrol officials said.
The driver of a pickup truck went left of center in front of a trooper at North Bend Road and Betts Avenue about 2:45 a.m., so the trooper turned around to initiate a traffic stop, according to the state patrol.
The pickup sped off and led the trooper on a chase with speeds reaching 70 mph, they said.
The vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Mad Anthony Street and Chase Avenue in Northside.
The impact of the collision split the pole in half and damaged a fence, troopers said.
The driver had to be Tased to be taken into custody and placed under arrest, they said.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to get checked out. After, that person will be booked into the Hamilton County jail, troopers said.
