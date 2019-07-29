Christ Hospital celebrating Shark Week with Baby Shark onesies for newborns

What’s better than Shark Week? Baby Shark Week!
July 29, 2019 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 10:34 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital and Newport Aquarium are celebrating the first-ever Baby Shark Week by giving newborns onesies.

Every baby born at The Christ Hospital Health Network, in Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township, from Sunday, July 28 – Saturday, August 3, will receive the limited-edition Baby Shark onesie.

The mommy shark and daddy shark will also receive two free tickets to Newport Aquarium to experience their Shark Summer.

They also created a baby shark Snapchat filters, which is available to use at The Christ Hospital’s Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing centers, and Newport Aquarium.

