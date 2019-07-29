Dearborn Co. man arrested for cruelty to an animal

DEARBORN CO., Ind. (FOX19) - A West Harrison man was arrested for cruelty to an animal after hitting a dog in the head with a hammer, Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said.
According to Deddens, a neighbor called 911 in reference to Joseph Stubbers, who was in the neighbor’s garage cleaning the floor with bleach after he hit a dog in the head with a hammer.
The 911 caller was concerned for the welfare of the animal and called the police for help.
Upon arrival, Dearborn County sheriff’s deputies said another neighbor saw Stubbers shoot at the dog with a handgun.
Deddens said when deputies got to the Laurel Valley Drive address, the found spots of blood, a hose turned on, bleach sitting on top of a trashcan, a live round in the driveway. Two spent rounds and a bullet that had been fired with hair on it were located during a search warrant at the residence.
The Deputies followed a blood trail that led to the front of the house with a large dog on the front porch with the doors open and it licking its front leg. They observed the dog to have a mutilated right eye and fresh, wet blood coming from it, she said.
Deputies located Stubbers, who told police that the dog attacked him and that he had to put it down. When the deputy told Stubbers that the dogs was still alive, he then said that he went over to his dog, grabbed his collar and that the dog “latched”on his arm. Deputies didn’t see any marks on his arm, according to Deddens.
Stubbers then told deputies that he took a hammer to threaten the dog and then hit the dog in the head with the hammer.
He was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to an animal.
Cooper was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control and is receiving care from local veterinarians.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.