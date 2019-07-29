Expect lane closures as Columbia Pkwy long-term stabilization project begins

To accommodate crews and equipment and to maintain safety, various additional lane closures will begin Monday and remain in place for the time being. During morning rush hour, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., two westbound lanes will remain open to through traffic from Torrence to Bains heading into downtown. After 9 a.m., only one westbound lane into downtown will be open to through traffic. An additional westbound lane will be reopened once crews finish each day, though the time is expected to vary and may extend into the evening. All eastbound lanes are expected to remain open.