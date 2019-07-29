Expect lane closures as Columbia Pkwy long-term stabilization project begins

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Crews began a $17 million stabilization project Monday along a stretch of Columbia Parkway between Bains Street and Torrence Parkway.
The city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering began working on a long-term stabilization plan earlier this year following a series of significant landslides in multiple locations along the uphill side of the parkway. The department selected Canton-based Beaver Excavating Co. this spring as the primary contractor for the design-build project.
Beaver and its consultant, Geotechnology Inc., will proceed in phases with design and construction overlapping to save time and reduce costs.
Each phase will include exploratory digging and sampling, design development and actual construction. For more details about the project, click or tap here.
The first phase of the project will focus on three landslide locations between Kemper Lane to just east of Torrence. The project covers a total of 12 landslide locations.
Beaver will begin by clearing a path that will allow its design consultant, Geotechnology Inc., to position drill rigs and other testing equipment to obtain soil samples at pre-determined locations on the upper parts of the hillside.
This mobilization effort will require Beaver to build ramps and access points over the existing retaining wall and on the hillside between Kemper and just east of Torrence. Exploration and design in these areas will take several weeks.
Actual construction will begin once design plans are nearer completion, likely by late summer.
A similar process will be repeated, covering the remaining nine areas. Final project design is expected to be completed in 2019. Construction is expected to continue until the end of 2020.
To accommodate crews and equipment and to maintain safety, various additional lane closures will begin Monday and remain in place for the time being. During morning rush hour, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., two westbound lanes will remain open to through traffic from Torrence to Bains heading into downtown. After 9 a.m., only one westbound lane into downtown will be open to through traffic. An additional westbound lane will be reopened once crews finish each day, though the time is expected to vary and may extend into the evening. All eastbound lanes are expected to remain open.
Lane closures are being carefully coordinated to reduce congestion during rush hours.
