Former local football star accused of robbery, ‘violently’ beating clothing store manager

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A former local football star is accused of aggravated robbery and felonious assault after an incident at a Gabe’s clothing store in Sharonville.
Prosecutors say former Moeller football standout Jermaine Monk has a “substantial criminal history with 12 prior felony convictions.” According to police, what he did at the Gabe’s put the store manager in the hospital.
Monk admitted to taking multiple drugs before entering the clothing store, prosecutors say, where he began shoplifting and with a cart full of merchandise was confronted by the store manager.
Monk is accused of striking the store manager with a closed fist.
“Assaulted a store manger violently and robbed the store manager of some personal affects," said Sharonville police Lt. Mark Preuss.
Police say Monk then left the store and was then approached by another manager and a witness who happened to be a concealed carry holder.
“Displayed his weapon and confronted our suspect who in turn just took off running," said Preuss.
Police say Monk ran across the parking lot into the McDonald’s on Hauck Road where he swept everything off the counter, destroyed a display case and damaged a cash register before officers were able to arrest him.
Monk graduated from Moeller in the mid 90′s and went on to play linebacker at Boston College. It was at BC that Monk got involved with a group of players who admitted to point-shaving and betting against their own team.
Monk’s attorney says a brain injury in 1997 led to brain surgery. The attorney said since that time Monk has been involved in the criminal justice system and has had issues of substance abuse.
Preuss says he expects to get the security camera footage from Gabe’s sometime Monday afternoon. The store manager, FOX19 is told, is now out of the hospital and at home recovering.
Monk’s bond was set at $20,000.
