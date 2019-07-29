Franklin Ohio Police Department search for man in relation to vehicular assault

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) -The Franklin Ohio Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to a vehicular assault that happened overnight Saturday.
Police say the vehicular assault happened at New York New York Cabaret.
The person wanted was last seen driving an older model dark colored Honda Accord with front end damage.
Anyone who knows him is asked to call dispatch at 937-746-2882 or sent a Facebook message to the Franklin Ohio Police Department.
