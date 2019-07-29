Free admission to Kings Island for teachers, first responders and healthcare professionals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island is offering free admission to teachers, first responders and healthcare professionals on certain days in August.
Community Appreciation Days kick off August 2 through 4 with teacher appreciation weekend. Educators who quality for free admission include teachers, faculty and staff. A valid school employee ID, or valid teaching license with photo ID, must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer.
Free admission will be offered to all active fire, police and safety personnel from August 9 through 11. A valid fire and police photo must be presented at Kings Island. Fire and police badges and ID cards are accepted only if accompanied by a photo ID. As all ID must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only issued IDs will not be accepted. Fire, police and safety personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agent, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analyst and investigative assistants.
Healthcare professionals days are August 16 through August 18 at Kings Island. A valid healthcare ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of the offer. Some of the healthcare professionals who qualify for free admission include surgeons, physicians, therapists, nurses, certified nursing assistants, pharmacists, optometrists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dietitians and nutritionists, speech-language pathologists, family practitioners, phlebotomists, veterinary technologists, cardiovascular technologists, anesthesiologists, chiropractors, psychiatrists, obstetricians, pediatricians, nurse’s aids, medical aides and more.
More information is available on the park’s website, visitkingsisland.com.
