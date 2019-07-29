Free admission to Kings Island for teachers, first responders and healthcare professionals

Free admission will be offered to all active fire, police and safety personnel from August 9 through 11. A valid fire and police photo must be presented at Kings Island. Fire and police badges and ID cards are accepted only if accompanied by a photo ID. As all ID must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only issued IDs will not be accepted. Fire, police and safety personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agent, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analyst and investigative assistants.